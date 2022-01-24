January 24, 2022

Baguio wedding collapses at home, 1 killed, 3 injured in Banquet reserve box collapse – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin


Baguiati Banquet Hall Accident during the wedding ceremony in Baguiati. One person died when a fire reservoir box collapsed during a wedding ceremony at a banquet hall. Three more people were seriously injured Police and fire brigade reached the spot Attempts are being made to remove the wreckage by cutting the gas and rescue the body lying on the ground Details are coming … Anup Chakraborty

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Accident



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Bangla News Video || Messi mania, new ideas in the name of Messi quit his job, football madman’s surprise

2 mins ago admin

West Bengal Weather Update || When will the rain decrease in the state? Find out the weather office forecast with one click …

18 mins ago admin

young man forced to shoot for pornography in kolkata – News18 Bangla

48 mins ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Bangla News Video || Messi mania, new ideas in the name of Messi quit his job, football madman’s surprise

2 mins ago admin

West Bengal Weather Update || When will the rain decrease in the state? Find out the weather office forecast with one click …

18 mins ago admin

young man forced to shoot for pornography in kolkata – News18 Bangla

48 mins ago admin

Accident-at-a-marriage-banquet-hall-in-baguiati-one-killed 3 injured kolkata

1 hour ago admin

Republic Day 2022: On Republic Day, Red Road will be divided into eleven zones, with tight security across the city.

1 hour ago admin