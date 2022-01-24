Baguio wedding collapses at home, 1 killed, 3 injured in Banquet reserve box collapse – News18 Bangla
Baguiati Banquet Hall Accident during the wedding ceremony in Baguiati. One person died when a fire reservoir box collapsed during a wedding ceremony at a banquet hall. Three more people were seriously injured Police and fire brigade reached the spot Attempts are being made to remove the wreckage by cutting the gas and rescue the body lying on the ground Details are coming … Anup Chakraborty
Tags: Accident