Baisakhi Banerjee brings strong allegation against BJP state leadership in Exclusive Interview | Who? Baishakhi Bandyopadhyay – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: One bad experience after another by joining the BJP, they had to face nasty attacks. This time Shovon Chattopadhyay and Baishakhi Bandyopadhyay brought such allegations after their new journey. Baishakhi Bandyopadhyay Sunday News18 BanglaWho made one explosive comment after another in an exclusive interview. On the one hand, just as Baisakhi Sovan retaliated against BJP state president Sukant Majumdar’s recent ‘honeymoon’ remarks, so did the BJP state leadership make one serious allegation after another.

She said she has spoken out against the BJP leaders’ vulgar remarks about women from the beginning. Baisakhi Banerjee also alleged that the BJP leadership wanted to break the Shovan-Baishakhi relationship. In his words, “BJP leaders secretly say, why would Shovon enjoy Baishakhi alone?”

Shovon Chattopadhyay and Baisakhi Sovan opened their mouths in private conversations on everything from the chemistry of their relationship to politics. Although he got good treatment from the central leadership, he got disrespect from the state leadership. Such allegations were heard in the face of Baishakhi. “Even though I was treated well at the center, I was treated very badly by the state leadership,” he said.

In an open interview, Baisakhi Sovan explained why they decided to leave the BJP. The answer to the question of when the second chapter is starting in TMC. In their words, ‘there was arrogance. However, the distance has been bridged a lot. Apart from the misconduct, there were other serious reasons behind the BJP leaving the camp. That reason has also been clarified by Baisakhi Banerjee.

Replying to Sukant Majumdar’s ‘honeymoon’ sarcasm, Baishakhi opened her mouth against him and said, “He forgot that he came to my house on the 9th floor.” Baishakhi also shared the news of why he came. Sukanta also came to Baishakhi Bandyopadhyay’s flat with a petition on the same day without paying the team leader. He also said, “Sukanta Babu came to my house that day to have a ‘political honeymoon’.” Baishakhi’s counter sarcasm, “Today Sukanta Majumdar should not forget his identity”.

Shovan-Baishakhi had a face-to-face meeting with Mamata Banerjee last Wednesday. BJP state president Sukant Majumder then made a slanted remark centering on the meeting. “They have just got married, so whether they go to Navanne or honeymoon is their own business,” he said with a sharp sneer.

Incidentally, Shovon Chatterjee has not been active in politics for more than a year. However, on this day Baishakhi said that he had pride, today it has been broken. On the other hand, Sovan Chattyopadhyay said, “My relationship with my sister is still the same as it was before. The day I left here on November 22, 2016, then after all this time, maybe I came back to Navanne.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: June 27, 2022, 06:43 IST

Tags: Baisakhi Banerjee, Sovan Chatterjee