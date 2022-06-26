Baisakhi Banerjee slams Sukanta Majumder on Honeymoon comment in an Exclusive Interview | ‘She forgot she came to my house on the 9th floor’ – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The goal is to implement Didi’s wish. This was said by Sovan Chattopadhyay after an hour-long meeting with Mamata Banerjee in Navanne four days ago. His girlfriend Baisakhi Banerjee, who was present at the meeting, said, “Shovon will act as instructed by his sister.” This time it was Baishakhi Bandyopadhyay who made one explosive remark after another in an exclusive interview given to News18Bangla about BJP state president Sukant Majumder and Gerua Shibir. In response to Sukant Majumdar’s ‘Honeymoon’ sarcasm, Baishakhi Bandyopadhyay (Exclusive | Sovan Baisakhi) brought up another story.

On the same day, Baishakhi opened her mouth against Sukant Majumdar and said, “He forgot that he came to my house on the 9th floor.” Baishakhi also shared the news of why he came. Baishakhi also came to Baishakhi Bandyopadhyay’s flat with a petition on the same day. Baishakhi’s counter sarcasm, “Today Sukanta Majumdar should not forget his identity”.

Shovon-Baishakhi had a face-to-face meeting with Mamata Banerjee in Navanne last Wednesday. BJP state president Sukant Majumder then made a slanted remark centering on the meeting. “They have just got married, so whether they go to Navanne or honeymoon is their own business,” he said with a sharp sneer.

Incidentally, Shovon Chatterjee has not been active in politics for more than a year. However, on this day Baishakhi said that he had pride, today it has been broken. On the other hand, Shovan Chatterjee said, “My relationship with Didi is still the same as it was before. The day I left here on November 22, 2016, then after all this time, maybe I came back to Navanne.

On the same day, Sovan Baisakhi (Exclusive | Sovan Baisakhi) added, “From my childhood till today, almost all my political decisions have been to implement Mamata’s thoughts, Mamata’s words, Mamata’s wishes.” Baishakhi Bandyopadhyay said, “There was arrogance. The wall of arrogance has been broken. We have talked about personal issues as well as politics. Shovon still has a lot to give in politics. I saw Shovon again. I am very happy.”

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: June 26, 2022, 23:31 IST

Tags: Baisakhi Banerjee, Sovan Chatterjee, Sukanta Majumdar