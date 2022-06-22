Baishakhi Banerjee: I saw the old beauty! Why such comments on Baishakhi? Noisy noise

#Kolkata: Shovan-Baishakhi pair is returning to the grassroots again? Political circles think that it is only a matter of time before Shovan Chatterjee and Baishakhi Bandyopadhyay return to the grassroots after Wednesday. Shovan Chatterjee and Baishakhi Banerjee met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for about an hour on Wednesday. After the meeting, Shovon said, “It is my job to make Mamta’s goal a reality.”

This is not the end, the addition of Baishakhi, ” Today’s meeting with the Chief Minister is as political as it is personal. I have gone to the people of politics, there will be political discussions about this. I was enjoying the discussion that Shovan had with Mamata Di. I want Shovon to start his political life as soon as possible. “

Addition of Baishakhi, ” Today again I got to see old Shovan. Sometimes there was an episode of arrogance. That is over. “Just before that, Shovon said,” I came to Navanne after a long time. But I have already met Mamata Di. In the conversation that took place with Mamata Di today, various issues have come up. We will talk to Mamata Di, there will be requests, suggestions, that is normal. It is natural that there will be political talks.

This sudden meeting has caused a stir in Bengal politics. The meeting hinted at the possibility of the two of them returning to the grassroots. After the meeting it became practically clear. Incidentally, in August 2019, the BJP gave Shovon-Baishakhi. Then they left BJP on March 14, 2021. Since then, Shovon Baishakhi has not been associated with any political party. However, once Shovan went to Mamata Banerjee’s house in Kalighat. Then this time many people think that the coolness of the relationship is over.

