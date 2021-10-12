October 12, 2021

” Bajare Baja Kashor Dhak” creates sensation

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Durga Puja musical short “Bajare Baja Kashor Dhak”, produced by JBS Films Production, conceptualised and directed by Anthony Jane has created sensation after its release in the social media recently.
Iman Chakraborty has given a mesmerising performance to the brilliant song composed by Utsav Mondal.
Anthony has done a great job as a director to synchronize his storyline along with the excellent choreography by Agni which has created a nostalgic and relevant music video.
Performances by actor John, Payel and Rajasree Sen has punctuated this wonderfully made musical short.
” Bajare Baja Kashor Dhak” is a must watch this Puja.

