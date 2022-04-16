Baliganj assembly election left result of surprise! The magic of two wards of CPM – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Leftists were shocked in the election of Baliganj. CPM candidate Saira Shah Halim came first after defeating Trinamool in two wards of Kolkata Municipality. As of press time, the CPM is leading the Trinamool by 153 votes and 356 votes in wards 64 and 65 of Kolkata Municipality respectively. As a result of Baliganj, the leftists came in second place. But not only in the second place, but also in the third place, the difference between the BJP and the Second Boy CPM is increasing a lot. As a result of the vote, Baliganj’s Trinamool candidate Babul Supriya got 50,622 votes and CPM candidate Saira Halim got 30,618 votes. Babul has a margin of 19,904 votes. However, the leftists are in second place.

All in all, the ground under the feet of the Left seems to be getting stronger after this vote. The results of the last Kolkata municipal elections also showed that the Left is in second place in most of the seats. From that moment on, the wheel of left politics started turning in the opposite direction again, claimed a section of the political circles. By proving that to be true, the CPM has widened the gap from the third-ranked BJP.

Not only that, although no specific news has been received yet, it has been heard that leftists have already come out on top in two wards of this assembly constituency. These two wards are numbers 64 and 65. Leading leftists are there, albeit with a small vote. In Baliganj, the turnout was 74 per cent in the previous election, but in the by-elections, that percentage has come down to 41 per cent. The BJP got about 34,000 votes in the Assembly elections, in second place. But in the by-election that number is 12,096. On the other hand, the number of votes received by the Left is 30,618. In other words, the difference between the second and third place is 16 thousand votes. Trinamool leader, MLA Debashis Kumar said, “We have said before that at one time the Left’s vote went to Ram. We went to the polls and realized that this time the vote went back to the Left. That is why this result.”

Published by:Uddalak B First published: April 16, 2022, 14:02 IST

