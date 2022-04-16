Ballygunge By Election Results: Babul in the top

#Kolkata: Trinamool star candidate Babul Supriyo in Baliganj by-election. Due to the by-election, the number of votes has decreased a lot this time. But Trinamool candidate Babul Supriya is ahead from the first round According to the latest reports, the Trinamool candidate is leading in Baliganj with 48 votes at the end of the third round.

At the end of the third round, Trinamool candidate Babul got 9651 votes, CPIM candidate Saira Shah Halim got 5085 votes, third place Congress candidate got 216 votes and BJP’s Keya Ghosh got only 621 votes. Significantly, the Left is in second place and the BJP candidate is still in fourth place.

Read more: Is art possible in Bengal? How realistic is the claim of section 356? Dilip Ghosh’s flat answer in News 18

In all, 19 rounds of votes will be counted in Baliganj But with only 41 per cent of the votes cast in Baliganj, the Election Commission expects the outcome of the by-elections to be clear in a matter of hours.



Read more: There are big surprises at the trade conference, big names are coming! Firhad Hakim told News 18

As many by-elections have been held since the last assembly elections, the rise of the Left as an opposition party is particularly noticeable. That trend is also being noticed in the case of Baliganj. But the manner in which the BJP candidate has reached the fourth position is undoubtedly of concern to the Gerua camp.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: April 16, 2022, 09:35 IST

Tags: Ballygung By Election 2022