#Kolkata: In Varanasi, the political turmoil culminated with the initiative to build a state-built Bangabhaban. The Chief Secretary himself has already directed the state Public Works Department to start work on the design of the Bangabhaban at Narendra Modi’s headquarters in Varanasi. And as soon as this news came to light, the two war-torn political camps, BJP and Trinamool Congress, started building tunes against each other by constructing Bangabhaban on the initiative of Mamata Banerjee at the center of Narendra Modi. (Banga Bhavan in Varanasi)

BJP state president Sukant Majumder has raised the question regarding Bangabhaban in Yogi state, what will happen if Bangabhaban is built in Varanasi? Lok Sabha elections are ahead. If that is the case then Mamata Banerjee will stand against Modiji and lose. His dream of becoming the Prime Minister will remain a dream. Reacting to Sukant Majumdar’s remarks, Trinamool Congress state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, “Trinamool Congress is spreading its organization all over the country.” Many will benefit if Bangabhaban in Varanasi.

Besides, Kunal’s counter-comment on firing on Sukant Majumdar is that in the current situation of BJP, if Narendra Modi is the candidate against Mamata in Bengal, they will understand how much rice. In the words of Firhad Hakim, an important minister of the state and the mayor of Kolkata, ‘Mamata Banerjee did what she said. The people of Bengal will benefit if Bangabhaban is built in Varanasi. There is no doubt about it. According to sources, the state government has already identified a little less than one acre of land for the proposed Bangabhaban.

During the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election campaign, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed interest in constructing a Bangabhaban in Benares. Accordingly, the administration started its activities. According to sources, the proposed area has been identified as a place within a distance of one and a half kilometers from the Bishwanath temple in Varanasi. As soon as this information came to light, the political turmoil started with Mamata’s Bangabhaban at the center of Modi.

