Bangla Bandh: The ban did not have much effect in Kolkata, normal public life in the district! See …

The partial effect of the ban called by the BJP is on open shops in Purulia. Vegetable market, government bus is running. However, private buses did not hit the road on that day. BJP blocks rail in Hooghly The ban called by the BJP in Siliguri has so far received a mixed response. Government, private bus movement is normal. Toto, auto, rickshaw running. School bus is also normal. Police were deployed at various places in the city to deal with the noise