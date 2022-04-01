Bangla News, বাংলা খবর – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: A teacher at a coaching center has been accused of raping a young girl at a guest house in Salt Lake. The young student was threatened to go viral by uploading pornographic videos. The teacher has been arrested on the basis of the student’s complaint (Bangla News). According to police sources, a coaching center with IPS-IAS studies was running at a coaching center in Salt Lake. Prius Singh Sanger, a teacher, used to conduct coaching classes there. (Bangla News)

Read more: Asia’s largest tulip garden, Srinagar covered in red-white-yellow-pink … View

Allegedly, the teacher Prius Singh informed a student that he would take the class separately. For that, the teacher has to come to the CK block house. After that, if he agrees, it is called the house of teacher number 114 in Salt Lake CK. It is alleged that the girl was raped when she went there. The incident took place on December 11, 2021. The student went there and found out that it was a guest house, as well as allegations that pornographic pictures of her were being taken. (Bangla News)

Read more: What did the woman do? Cheating in the store by throwing hair in the food! The Kolkata incident is wildly viral

Allegedly, the teacher threatened the student, if she told anyone, this picture would go viral. After that the young student returned home and fell ill. Later, when the family member was informed about the matter, he lodged a written complaint with Bidhan Nagar Mahila Thana in February. The police of Bidhan Nagar Mahila Thana is investigating on the basis of that allegation. After that, the teacher was arrested from Madhya Pradesh on the basis of his phone number.

Anup Chakraborty

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published: April 01, 2022, 17:33 IST

Tags: Bangla News, Rape