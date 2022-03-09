Bangla News, বাংলা খবর – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: News of deaths in accidents in several districts of the state (Bangla News). News of such a tragic death has been received since Wednesday morning. Somewhere reckless lorry collision, so where the train collision died. A seventh grader died on the way to school after being hit by a trolley. (Bangla News)

Two killed, one injured in lorry-bike collision at Majhi Para on Uluberia Shampur Road. The deceased were identified as Uday Pramanik and Narayan Bera. A man named Khokon Mandal was admitted to a Kolkata hospital with serious injuries in the accident. It is learned that last night, three persons on a bike lost control and hit a lorry loaded with bricks near Majhi Para on their way to Uluberia from Baganda. Two persons died on the spot. (Bangla News)

On the other hand, a taxi driver was killed in a train collision. The incident took place late Tuesday night in Krishnapalli area adjacent to Hanta Kali temple in Malda town. Upon receiving the news, GRP and RPF police reached the spot. According to police, the deceased was identified as Bishu Das, 32. The house is in Krishnapalli Singh Para area. He is a taxi driver by profession. He took a taxi on Tuesday. He died after being hit by a train while returning home at night after working all day. The body was sent to Malda Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

One student died tragically. A seventh grader died in an accident on her way to school. The incident took place in Kalmijor area of ​​Daspur police station in West Midnapore district. According to local sources, a schoolgirl named Natasha Poria was seriously injured when she was hit by a machine trolley on her way home from school. Natasha is a seventh grader at Tania Brahman Basan High School. The locals immediately rushed him to Ghatal Sub-Divisional Hospital. Doctors at Ghatal Hospital declared him dead. Natasha’s death casts a shadow of mourning over the area.

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published: March 09, 2022, 13:43 IST

Tags: Bangla News, Road Accident