Bangla News: Arrested Tourist, Hotel-Home-Stay- The big decision about the mountains is made by the tour companies …
Meanwhile, tourists have been staying at the hotel for the last few days. All plans have to be canceled in the rain. According to the forecast, this situation may continue in the mountains all day today. Then the situation is likely to improve but there is no guarantee. According to the forecast, heavy rains will hit the hills, Terai and Dwars districts of North Bengal in the next 24 hours. After that the amount of rainfall will gradually decrease.