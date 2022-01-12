Bangla News, Bangla News, Kolkata News – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: A young woman in a black jeans full sleeve sweater is walking hesitantly on the city streets (Bangla News). Speaking fluent English. Surrender yourself to the thoughts of God. So young women on the street to find God! Where does God find someone? People walking on the road are suspicious. They reported to Charumarket Police Station (Bangla News). The police then came and asked, where is the house? Why are you walking around like this? The young woman replied, God has given himself in thought! So he set out to find God (Bangla News). The whole society is his home. Hearing this, the eyes of the police personnel were wide open. In the end, she was kept in a home but the police returned her to her family with the help of Charumarket police station.

The incident took place near Bhabani Cinema Hall in Charumarket police station area at 2.30 pm on Tuesday. A smart young woman looking for God in fluent English! Seeing the young woman walking around hesitantly, the passers-by informed the Charu Market police station. Charumarket police sub-inspector JN Chakraborty, Joydev Bairagi and female constable Jharna Hembrum rushed to the spot. He saw the young woman walking around hesitantly. Looks educated. What is his name? He mentioned his name, Amritanjali Singh.

Why is a 22-year-old girl walking around like this? In what grip? The young woman replied that she had surrendered herself to the thought of God. That is why God has taken to the streets. Help find God? Hearing this, the police personnel were stunned. She is fluent in Bengali, Hindi and English. After rescuing the girl, the police of Charumarket police station brought her to Bangur Hospital for corona test. Corona negative report comes. After a general medical check-up from Shishu Mangal Hospital, the police brought him to Charumarket police station. OC Charumarketsubhashi Adhikari gave food to the girl. The young woman continued to speak fluent English with the officer. Seeing the fruit juice and cake, the young woman said to the OC before eating, “You take first”.

The polite behavior of the young woman fascinated the police personnel. After that the young lady did not give her home address and was brought to Chetla Ishwar Sankalp Home by Charumarket Police Station. The police took the picture of the girl to different police stations. Whether there is a missing diary somewhere. At around 8.30 pm on Tuesday night, news came that the girl’s father Binod Kumar Singh had filed a missing person’s diary at Pornshree police station. The OC of Charu Market Police Station then contacted the girl’s family. The girl’s father came to Charu Market police station at 10.30 pm. After that, the police team of Charumarket police station brought the girl from Sankalp Home and handed her over to her family. But one thing the police are thinking is that a 22-year-old girl, obsessed with God, came out on the streets of Calcutta in search of God, an unprecedented example.