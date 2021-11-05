November 5, 2021

– Bangla News – Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla

36 mins ago admin


Subrata Mukherjee is one of the most colorful characters in Bengali politics. The man touched the hearts of everyone, regardless of party affiliation. Although he had been ill for some time, his sudden death was overshadowed by mourning. Ordinary people from the political arena, no one can accept the departure of the humorous, smiling man.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Subrata Mukherjee Passed away: “Subrata was the leader of us all, he is not there, I can’t think” – Firhad Hakim

5 mins ago admin

Subrata tied his own cartoon, listening to criticism with a smile on his face – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Launch of 1st Pre Wedding Studio in Kolkata

1 hour ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Subrata Mukherjee Passed away: “Subrata was the leader of us all, he is not there, I can’t think” – Firhad Hakim

5 mins ago admin

– Bangla News – Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla

36 mins ago admin

Subrata tied his own cartoon, listening to criticism with a smile on his face – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Launch of 1st Pre Wedding Studio in Kolkata

1 hour ago admin

NASKA arranged puja with all covid 19 protocol | This is NASKA Kalipujo … – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin