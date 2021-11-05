– Bangla News – Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla
Subrata Mukherjee is one of the most colorful characters in Bengali politics. The man touched the hearts of everyone, regardless of party affiliation. Although he had been ill for some time, his sudden death was overshadowed by mourning. Ordinary people from the political arena, no one can accept the departure of the humorous, smiling man.