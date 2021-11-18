Bangla News, Dilip Ghosh Viral Video Dilip Ghosh, Viral Video – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: From a remote village in Midnapore to a flat in New Town – ‘Metho’ Dilip Ghosh has radically changed his personal life as well as politics. But as the saying goes, ‘Dhemki goes to heaven but breaks the paddy’. Dilip Ghosh Viral Video (Bangla News | Dilip Ghosh Viral Video). So even though he is not on his way to the village, he is sometimes seen on the green carpet of Eco Park riding a bicycle, or carrying a cricket bat. Bangla News | Dilip Ghosh Viral Video Bangla News | Dilip Ghosh Viral Video Bangla News | Dilip Ghosh Viral Video. Bangla News | Dilip Ghosh Viral Video Bangla News | Dilip Ghosh Viral Video Bangla News | Dilip Ghosh Viral Video Bangla News | Dilip Ghosh Viral Video Bangla News | Dilip Ghosh Viral Video

Dilip Ghosh himself shared that video on Facebook. Remembering his childhood, he wrote, ‘Bengali in fish and rice by words. As a child, I used to fish with fish seedlings in the village house with great enthusiasm. Today I want again. I dropped the rod into a pond near Newtown and caught fish. ‘ The video captures the simplicity of a village boy without the leader’s shell. Dilip Ghosh is enjoying that joy by showing it as soon as the fish rises on the spear. In a completely different mood, as if going back to the lost days.

A few days ago, Dilip Ghosh went to Gopiballavpur to spend his childhood days. He also shared a picture of his childhood on his Facebook that day. Wrote, ‘Today I went to Gopiballavpur, my beloved childhood place. I got back to my childhood days in the village house. From the tree planted by my mother, I was getting back to my childhood by repeatedly picking batabilebu and orange. Dilip Ghosh, who was picking fruits from a tree in memory of his mother, was caught in the video just like the boy next door.

Read more: Dilip Ghosh made noise in the assembly! All eyes turned to Firhad-Malay’s house

Read more: Narakguljar, BJP just fight and ask for money! Explosive gerua candidate in grassroots mouthpiece

Thus, the former state president of Bengali BJP is very conscious about fitness. Although he took a long break during the coronavirus lockdown, he was spotted rehearsing at Newtown Eco-Park as soon as the lockdown opened. Dilip Ghosh regularly goes on morning walks. He also went there and did yoga. The party workers who were with him also learned the mantra of staying fit from this veteran politician. He never disappoints the media standing there. Dilip Ghosh can be seen answering any question about state politics.