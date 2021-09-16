Bangla News Duare Sarkar 2nd phase very successful as per Nabannas report rc, Bangla News

#Kolkata: The second phase of ‘Duare Sarkar’ project in the state ended yesterday. As of 6 pm on Wednesday, more than 35.7 million people in the state had joined the Duare Sarkar camp, sources said. The highest number of applications for the Lakshmir Bhandar project has been received in 91.7 camps held across the state since August 16 in the last one month. It is learned that around 20 million women have applied for the Lakshi Bhandar project at this time. In addition, more than 65 lakh applications have been submitted for health cards. More than 26 lakh applications have been submitted for the food companion project.

South 24 Parganas are at the top in terms of participation of common people in the ‘Duare Sarkar’ camp. The total number of applicants in this district is 42 lakh 46 thousand 162 people. Judging by the popularity of ‘Duare Sarkar’, North 24 Parganas are followed by North 24 Parganas, Murshidabad, East Midnapore and Hooghly. And at the bottom of this list is Kolkata. As the last day, 6 lakh 80 thousand 373 people went to the camp of ‘Duare Sarkar’ project in Kolkata. A few days ago, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted at the door about the unimaginable success of the government project. More than 3 crore people have gone to the government camp at the door since August 16. Congratulations to all government officials for the success. The Chief Minister also thanked the people of Bengal for taking government benefits, tweeted.

On the other hand, the state government has also got relief in the High Court over this project. Some ration dealers approached the court seeking a stay on the Duare Ration pilot project as soon as the state government directed them to start work on the pilot project. The plaintiff ration dealers claimed, ‘The ration project at the doorstep of the state government is against the Central Ration Distribution Act. The project is both cost-effective. At the same time, most of the ration dealers do not have the amount of money and staff required to implement this plan. But on September 15, the application of the ration dealers was rejected in the court.

“Necessity is the main reason for the invention, an invisible virus has discovered a new way of survival,” the observation court said. An invisible virus has revolutionized people’s lives. Various organizations are delivering daily necessities to the doorsteps of the people. Private companies have played a leading role in this regard. Government or semi-government agencies are not far behind. The state government has launched a door-to-door ration scheme with a grand objective. The court does not think any law is being violated ‘, said Justice Amrit Sinha, dismissing the pleas of ration dealers.