#Kolkata: The rain is coming. Earlier, Jadavpur Assembly MLA and Mayor Parishad Debabrata Majumder took initiative to make Jadavpur area plastic free. His partner is Ananya Bandyopadhyay, councilor of ward number 109. They conducted a special awareness campaign in Mukundpur market on Sunday. Ananya Bandopadhyay said, “We are hopeful that people will listen to us. Awareness campaigns are being carried out for this. I hope we can do this job well before the monsoon. We will do plastic free Jadavpur. ” (Bangla News)

Debabrata Majumder said, “Plastic bags are cheaper so shopkeepers use them. But there is no objection if there is an alternative if you spend a little more. And our experience is that people are doing it voluntarily. Market committees start taking the initiative themselves.” In addition to the administration, they will also play a good role in releasing plastics tomorrow. ” Different areas get submerged during monsoon season. Ordinary people get in trouble. It has been observed that in most of the cases, there is a danger due to blockage of sewers due to plastic accumulation. Therefore, initiatives have been taken to prevent the problem before the onset of monsoon. Everyone from buyer to seller is happy with this initiative.

On the same day, a buyer named Swapan Das said, “What will the administration do if we are not aware of ourselves. And plastic is the root of all problems. If we can stop the use of plastic, then the lion’s share of the solution is here. You have to be. If you use plastic, you have to pay a fine. Both buyers and sellers. ” Sadhan Roy, a resident of the area, said: “The use of plastic is a long-standing habit.

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published: May 15, 2022, 21:39 IST

Tags: Bangla News, Jadavpur