Bangla News, Maheshtala Police, Police Assault – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: After the Exide turn in Kolkata, this time the venue is Maheshtala. After the Kolkata police, the same allegation of inhumanity was leveled against a state police officer. A police officer working in the same police station has been charged with assault against the accused sub-inspector (Bangla News | Maheshtala Police). Maheshtala police sub-inspector Abul Marjan has been accused of beating Sumant Bera, a resident of Maheshtala, on the night of Kalipujo (Bangla News | Maheshtala Police). Locals (Bangla News | Maheshtala Police) staged a day-long protest at Maheshtala Police Station on Wednesday against the police for not taking any action against the accused police officer.

On behalf of the family, Srikanth Bera has lodged a written complaint with the Maheshtala Police Station as well as the Superintendent of Police of Diamond Harbor against the accused sub-inspector. Locals, led by local Trinamool MLA Dulal Das, staged a sit-in protest in front of Maheshtala police station on Wednesday morning demanding removal of the accused police officer. The protesters were vocal in their protest against the inhumane treatment meted out to them by the police. Posters demanding the removal of the accused police officer were also pasted on the walls of the police station. However, multiple allegations of beating and obstruction of official business have been leveled against Palta Sumantar by the police.

District Superintendent of Police Abhijit Bandyopadhyay said police arrived at Nungi Station Bazaar on the night of Kalipujo after receiving a report of unrest. Then some people attacked the police there. The police were physically abused. However, the superintendent of police said, “I have received a complaint. All aspects are being examined. However, the family of Sumant Bera, who is undergoing treatment at the hospital, denied beating the police. In the words of the victim’s grandfather Sukant Bera, ‘the police are making false cases to cover up their own guilt. If necessary, I will go to court regarding the unspeakable torture of my brother by the police. ‘