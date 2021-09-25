Bangla news | Nabanna: Electric’s post must be covered immediately before the disaster! Chief Secretary directs power department on urgent basis Bangla news

#Kolkata: All electric posts should be covered. In case of disaster or rain from any electric post so that no electric wire comes out. The Chief Secretary gave strict instructions to CESC and State Power Department. On Saturday, the chief secretary held a meeting with the district superintendent of police to discuss the disaster situation. According to Nabanna sources, CESC officials were present at the meeting. The Chief Secretary also directed that in case of calamity or rain, the electric wires should be cut off wherever they are out.

He also appealed to the district magistrates and police superintendents to be vigilant so that no one is left out of the electric post. Not only that. According to sources, the district magistrates and police superintendents have been instructed to carry out necessary publicity programs for this.

Nabanna has already canceled the leave of all government employees till October 5 to deal with the disaster situation. The by-elections will be held on September 30 in Bhabanipur and in two centers in Murshidabad. The Chief Secretary directed to ensure that there is no problem in tagging the booth staff from the CRC center even if it rains. Besides, the chief secretary also warned the municipalities to get the water out of the constituencies as soon as possible. Such is the news in Nabanna sources.

According to Nabanna, the Kolkata Municipality has been asked to be especially vigilant in today’s meeting. Sources said that it has already been informed that there will be an NDRF team in Kolkata. Not only this, the Civil Defense has also been asked in this day’s meeting to make all the necessary preparations including necessary equipment for cutting down the trees.

On the other hand, in order to deal with the disaster, rescue work has to be done wherever it is needed, said the Chief Secretary at the meeting of the district governors of South Bengal. The chief secretary also directed to work in coordination with all the departments on September 28 and 29. East, West Midnapore and South 24 Parganas districts have also been asked to be especially vigilant.

More than 100 fishermen from the South 24 Parganas district are still at sea. As soon as they returned, the Chief Secretary gave necessary instructions to the District Magistrate of South 24 Parganas. The meeting was also attended by officials of the Urban and Urban Development Department. The Chief Secretary directed that the municipalities be alerted and necessary steps be taken to remove the water as soon as it accumulates.

