Bangla News: ‘Panicked’ doctor outside Ranikuthi school, what do you mean by calling everyone?

#Kolkata: Corona’s eyes are red again! Corona’s graph is upward in several places, including Delhi. And in between, reading is going on in some private schools. This time the doctor himself took to the streets to make the children or students of that school aware. This is how Dr. Ajay Mistry raised awareness in several schools in the city from the village. Private English medium school straight from Ranikuthi to Sundarbans. He came by ambulance and stood at the school gate to warn the children and parents about corona. (Bangla News)

Many face masks disappear when it gets hot. Hanging on someone’s neck, on someone’s chin. Again, why no one has a mask in his pocket. No sanitizer. As a result, the medical community is terrified. At any moment, the horrible form of Karona can come back again. And so it is difficult if you are not aware from now on. Many people have died in Corona. And so to stop Corona, strict rules had to be imposed from the beginning of the lockdown. But even though the situation in the state is normal at the moment, Corona’s eye-popping picture could change at any moment. And so the doctor Ajay Mistry himself has fallen on the street.

Ajay Babu said, “Corona is growing in different parts of the country, including Delhi. At any moment, the state could be hit by a horrible form of corona. So we reached Kolkata Ranikuthi English Medium School from Sundarbans on Wednesday. Reading is mandatory, with hand sanitizer. Only then can corona be prevented. “

Hand Sanitizer distributes free masks to children and parents during the holidays. Many small children took off their masks in the heat, but many wore masks according to the doctor. Doctor Babu also repeatedly warned the parents to wear masks and use sanitizer to prevent corona. If you don’t obey, everyone will be drowned in the corona. So be careful from now on.

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published: May 04, 2022, 13:26 IST

