Bangla News || Rejection of love is not tolerated! The final decision was made by the first year student

# Laketown: Rejected in love, suicidal first year student. Family members charged with inciting suicide. Sagarika Mandal alias Puja, a first-year student of Damdampark Harichand Palli under Laketown Police Station, committed suicide at her home yesterday.

Pujar’s family alleges that Pujar had a love affair with a young man named Joydeep, a resident of Keshtpur. Yesterday there was a phone conversation with the young man. Then Puja chose the path of suicide. The family alleges that Joydeep and his friends incited him to commit suicide. Laketown police have started investigation into the whole incident and are looking into the call details of the mobile.

On the other hand, the bar dancer’s lover has been accused of murder by pushing her boyfriend from the fourth floor due to extramarital affair. The incident took place in Bauria Burikhali area. The deceased was identified as Shashikanta Malik, 32. Bauria police have arrested accused bar dancer Keya Sarkar alias Miss Tina on the basis of allegations made by Shashikant’s wife Mamni Malik. Police reconstructed the incident on Friday with accused female bar dancer Keya Sarkar. The dead man’s dummy was removed from the multi-storey building for investigation.

Police of Bauria Police Station sent the body to Uluberia Sub-Divisional Hospital for autopsy. An investigation has been started into the incident by filing a murder case against the accused. When Dhrita was produced in Uluberia court on Thursday, the judge remanded Tina in police custody for two days.

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: January 21, 2022, 16:52 IST

Tags: Crime News, Kolkata