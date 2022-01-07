Bangla News, South Dum Dum Municipality, দমদম পুরসভা, করোনাভাইরাস – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The number of coronavirus cases is increasing in Bengal every day. The third wave has already begun. In this situation, if the corona outbreak escalates further, the state may move towards stricter restrictions, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee indicated on Thursday. The Corona situation in Kolkata is the worst in the state at the moment. Besides, Nabanna also directed the administration to make micro containment zones in the area. The municipality has also been asked to keep an eye on (Bangla News | South Dum Dum Municipality).

Read more: Compassion for the people to obey the rules, if the infection is more strict restrictions!

In this situation, South Dumdum Municipality (Bangla News | South Dum Dum Municipality) has made new rules to prevent coronation. A notification was issued on Friday stating that all markets, shops and malls in the municipality area will be closed three days a week (Bangla News | South Dum Dum Municipality). All businesses in the South Dumdum municipality area will be closed on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The list includes markets, bazaars, shopping malls, grocery stores, restaurants. Only drug and sweet shops will be open. This rule will continue till further notice.

Read more: Suffering from cold-cough-fever? How do you know if Omicron is a common cold? Learn

It has been informed that legal action will be taken if the rules are not followed. This rule will be introduced in that area from tomorrow. Baruipur municipality has followed the same path. From Saturday, January 4, all the markets, shops and malls were closed. Barrackpore municipality has also issued an order to close shops, restaurants and malls three days a week on the instructions of the district magistrate. Market-shops will be open there for the next two weeks Mon-Wed-Fri. The rest of the day will be closed, with the exception of sweets, milk and drug stores. This decision was made because of the growing corona.

Not only in different parts of Kolkata, but also in Burdwan, the administration has tightened the restrictions. Restrictions have been imposed to close shops from tomorrow, with all shops reported to be closed on Sunday. It has been decided to close shops on one side of the main road and in populated areas. One day the shop on the right side of the road will be closed, the next day the shop on the left will be closed. It has been informed in which instruction which shop is closed on which day. All shops in the city will be closed on Sunday. Fish, vegetable and sweet shops will be closed on January 10.