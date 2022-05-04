Bangla News: Two friends get drunk after quarreling

#Kolkata: The liquor store was running on the roof of the five-storey building. Allegedly, the two fell to the bottom of the building while eating. A friend Mithun Das (24) died on the spot after being seriously injured. Another friend Pappu Ram (28) was seriously injured in the incident. He is currently undergoing treatment at Chittaranjan Medical College Hospital. According to sources, the rioters are known to be rioters in Pappu area. Mithun and Pappu are old friends. They live in the same building. The incident took place at Tarijala Tarikhana junction. (Bangla News)

The locals claim that everyone knows that the two have a deep friendship in the area. Pappu is a painter by profession. Mithun works as a laborer. Pappu and Mithun had been arguing for six months. As a result, no one talked to anyone. The quarrel between the two was settled last Sunday. On Tuesday, Pappu and the two of them held a liquor party on the roof of their building.

Allegedly, while drinking, the two started arguing again. Mithun’s mother claims, ‘At that time Pappu came down from the roof and went to his house. When he was going upstairs from his house, he said that he would throw Mithun from the roof. Going to the roof, the two started arguing again. At that time Pappu pushed Mithun from above. While reading Mithun, Pappu holds his hand tightly. Unable to keep his balance, Pappu fell between the two buildings. Mithun fell and died. ‘

Pappu keeps hanging. Later, however, he fell down. As a result, Pappu was less injured. Both were ultimate alcoholics. Sakina Bibi, who lives in the flat below, said, ‘I came out of the house after hearing the noise. Mithun is lying in a bloody state below. Even then Pappu was hanging on the cornice in the same place on the second floor. Then Pappu jumped down and fell. ‘ All the locals complained that due to old enmity, Pappu pushed Mithun down from the fifth floor. Tiljala police have started investigation into the incident.

