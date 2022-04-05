Bangla – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: Bangla is ahead in the country in providing tap water connection from house to house. Even West Bengal is far ahead of the BJP-ruled state. Opposition groups called for a boycott of the assembly. However, the state government (Bangla News) has dismissed the allegations.

The West Bengal government led by Mamata Banerjee has become the first country in the country to provide tap water connection to households in FY 2021-22. According to the Center, the state has provided more than 23.38 lakh connections in this financial year. Orissa and Bihar are in second and third place with 16.48 lakh and 18.39 lakh connections respectively. The BJP-ruled states of Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh lag far behind in the list, providing about 9.51 lakh and 7.56 lakh connections, respectively (Latest Bengali News).

In March alone, West Bengal provided more than 2.63 lakh tap water connections. Nadia topped the list with 48,37 connections in the previous financial year, followed by Murshidabad (39,236) and North 24-Parganas (26,526). Andhra Pradesh tops the list in terms of providing tap water connections in March. Bengali is in the second position in that case.

The Department of Public Health Engineering, Government of West Bengal, the nodal agency for the project of providing tap water connection, has undertaken 2,941 new and extended piped water supply projects at a cost of Taka 8,399 crore in the previous financial year. About 56,000 schools and 36,000 Anganwari centers in Bengal have also been provided with running water. Since the project began in July 2020, about 3.7 million households have already been connected to tap water.

State Public Health Technical Minister Pulak Roy, however, said, “We are following the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and working to ensure that people get the benefits of the project quickly.” They say it is actually a project of the central government.

