Bangladesh ministry has given permission to all Indian citizens to apply for tourist visa

In an important development that will greatly benefit to the Indian citizens tourist travellers from the eastern India. The ministry of Bangladesh has given permission for Indian citizens to apply for tourist visas. Applicants must be vaccinated for Covid -19 both doses as approved by WHO.

Applicants will be able to submit their applications at Bangladesh Visa Application Centre with 13,000 sqft., one of the largest single country visa application centre situated at 1st Floor, Infinium Digispace Plot no 15 C P Block, sector 5, Salt Lake City Kolkata, between 9:00 am to 3:00 pm and collect their passports from 1 pm to 6 pm, Monday to Friday, every week. To ensure visitors a seamless experience in acquiring their visa to travel to Bangladesh, a processing fee for all categories of visas is now set at Rs 825 including GST per application, which is in line with what visitors to India pay at the visa application centre in Bangladesh currently. Further, no additional visa fee is applicable for Indians applying for the visa to Bangladesh.

Bangladesh visa application centre has 10 counters for accepting all categories of visas to Bangladesh including investor, intern, tourist, diplomatic, research, student, NGO, government delegate, journalist, business, employment and work permit and tourist family. The centre has 15 Form filling desks along with 2 passport return counters for the convenience of the applicants. Visa Application Centre also provide a free self-help desk to fill up the visa forms and a photo desk, photocopier services, private lounge and courier services etc. at a nominal charge. Additionally, there are ample parking spaces for both cars and two wheelers. Moreover, the innovative centre ups the ante with amenities like an on-site cafeteria and prayer room.