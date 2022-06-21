Bangladesh visa centre in city garners lavish praises from Indian citizens

The Bangladesh Visa Application Centre Kolkata (BDVAC), which was inaugurated on Vijay Diwas – 16 December 2021, has garnered much applaud and appreciation from a wide cross-section of Indians for its high degree of professionalism and streamlined approach in processing visas.

Not very long ago, long serpentine queues of visa applicants before the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata was a familiar scene. That is now history, thanks to the new visa processing centre in Kolkata. The earlier scenes of applicants thronging the High Commission has now undergone a sea change and has been replaced with a new and extramely pleasant experience, drawing lavish praise from the citizens of India on social media and is still trending.

The Kolkata office of Bangladesh Deputy High Commission (BDHC), which receives the highest number of visa applications from Kolkata, had outsourced its visa processing facility to a private agency with its office in Salt Lake Sector V. With this new state-of-the-art centre, Bangladesh has joined other countries in Kolkata like US, UK, Thailand, Australia and Schengen countries which use similar outsourced facilities.

“This is one of the best visa centers in Kolkata. They provide the best service at a very cheap rate,” said Mitul Gupta.

What has come to light in social media is the professionalism, punctuality and the approach of the support staff. “It was a very good experience; the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission completed the work within the given time, with very punctual service,” said Rajiv Tiwari in a review post.

The facility, though, comes at a cost and a Rs 699 + GST processing fee is charged. This, however, has not had much impact on the visitors who feel that it saves time and is hassle-free with all queries answered. “Beautiful environment and a very calming place. Also, the employees here never let you get stressed with their great service,” wrote Goutam Singh in his review.

“You can buy snacks in the waiting area at this centre. And they have an air-conditioned environment. This place has very cool facilities and great service,” wrote Manindar Singh.

The BDHC had outsourced the visa processing work in order to decongest its office at Circus Avenue which has been the country’s first overseas mission since 1971 and has been granting visas for 50 years. Recounting his experience at the sprawling 13,000 sq ft new Bangladesh visa centre, Navin Tanwani, said, “This centre is really helpful. They do our work in an organized manner and are very fast. They also explain everything to you clearly.”

Spread over 13,000 sq ft, the visa processing centre has a waiting area for over 300 people, in addition to a rest room, prayer room, cafeteria and a digital help corner to assist visa applicants.

“This place is filled with really helpful people. They listen to all issues and they answer very quickly and with compassion,” said Sonu Sharma.

“The staff is very polite and the whole place is really beautiful with a natural environment,” said Swati Dokania. The visa centre accepts applications from 9 am to 3 pm and delivers visas from 1 to 6 pm. Some of the visitors commented on the aesthetics of the centre as well, “Pretty interiors. I had a great experience from here and my visa got approved on time and they answered all my queries,” said Anuj Kumar.