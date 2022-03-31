Bank Fraud Case: Big Bank Fraud From Rajasthan With Work From Home Opportunity! Bengal police arrested

#Kolkata: Bidhan Nagar detectives arrested the main panda of bank fraud across the country sitting in Rajasthan. Sitting in Rajasthan, the bank fraud cycle was going on by manipulating the mail IDs and bank account details of various companies. The main panda was arrested by the Bidhan Nagar detective police in that case. Allegedly, when the various offices were closed during the Corona Atimeri in 2020, many organizations were working from home. He is accused of using the issue to steal more than Rs 12 lakh from the account of a company called Bengal Motors.

The first complaint was lodged at the Electronic Complex police station. Bidhan Nagar Detective Police was given the responsibility for not progressing the case. A police investigation has revealed that a bank fraud ring was withdrawing money from CC accounts of companies across the country.

Read more: Almost everyone has taken this drug in Corona-Kale, this time the research came up with deadly information!

After that, a young man was arrested from Rajasthan by the Bidhan Nagar Detective Police. According to the initial estimate of the police, the accused have embezzled crores of rupees in this way. However, in the end, Bidhan Nagar Police got great success in this regard.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: March 31, 2022, 15:20 IST

Tags: Bank Fraud, West Bengal Police