Bank of Baroda Celebrates International Day for the Elderly – 1st October 2021

Bank of Baroda, India’s premium public sector bank, is celebrating “International Day for the Elderly” on October 1, 2021 by bringing a host of offers to senior citizens. With a view to provide convenient services to all the elderly, BoB would offer all type of doorstep banking services free throughout October to them.

BoB shows its commitment to provide best of customer service to the senior citizens of the country by giving them a convenient banking experience at each step. Celebrating the International Day for the Elderly across all its branches, the Bank is taking various steps to benefit the senior citizens by providing rewarding offers like additional interest rates on FD, offering complimentary Services under Doorstep Banking, concessions under Senior Citizen Privilege Account amongst various other initiatives to honour senior citizens. Besides, they can open the account at home through Video KYC on bob World.

To bring financial comfort on the interest earnings on Fixed deposits of Senior Citizens, Bank of Baroda is providing 1% additional interest rate on Fixed Deposits of above 5 years to up to 10 years tenure since June-2020, which is now extended up to 31-03-2022.

Conveying his wishes for a happy, healthy & long life to all senior citizens on the occasion of International Day for the Elderly, Shri Vikramaditya Singh Khichi, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda said, “Bank of Baroda has always been at the forefront to give the best of services and is continuously enhancing its product offering to Senior Citizens. Covid Pandemic has severely affected all segments, particularly the senior citizens who are most vulnerable and dependent on the interest rate earning from fixed deposits. Taking care of the elderly is an integral part of our country’s ethos and we are happy to take this tradition forward by strengthening our offerings and services to best suit the needs of our senior citizens.”