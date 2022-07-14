Bank Privatization: ‘Save the Bank-Save the Country’, big event on July 19, nationwide protests, Modi government targeted

#Kolkata: July 19 is the 54th anniversary of the nationalization of banks in the country. As announced in the last budget session on July 19, it is being speculated that the Banking Nationalization Act of 1979 and the Banking Company Equation and Transfer of Properties Act of 1980/80 may be proposed for privatization of the two state-owned banks.

A few days ago, the Union Finance Secretary remarked that not all but a few state-owned banks would be privatized. Unions of various state-owned banks, including the All India Bank Officers Confederation and the All India Nationalized Bank Officers Federation, have joined the protest. This kind of anti-people attitude of the central government is extremely unhealthy and extremely harmful to the economy and the people of the country.

One private bank after another went bankrupt and the bank was nationalized on July 19, 1989 to protect the hard earned money of the common man. To commemorate this special day, the West Bengal branch of the All India Bank Officers Confederation called for a strong movement across the state and the country on July 19 to protest the decision to privatize the bank. Over the last few days, they have been collecting public opinion by distributing pamphlets on the streets, taking out tabloids, distributing leaflets in daily newspapers and spreading the word in different places.

The organization is also running a page on Facebook called ‘Save the Bank, Save the Country’ to promote their movement among the common people. On behalf of the All India Bank Officers Confederation, Soumya Dutt told a press conference at the Calcutta Press Club on Wednesday, “If the bank is privatized, rural branches of state-owned banks will close. Ordinary people, senior citizens and pensioners will get lower interest rates.” “There will be no interest discounts. It will be difficult for students to get education loans. Depositors’ money will not be safe, there will be no government guarantee. Everyone must unite to protest against privatization, not just bank employees, but the general public.”

Also at the press conference, AIBOC (All India Bank Officers Confederation) State Secretary Shubhjyoti Chatterjee said, “We will strongly protest against the anti-people policy of the central government. We are going to launch a bigger movement in the coming days. Our only slogan is Save Bank Save. “

