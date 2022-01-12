Bank Timing: Will the bank open from 10 am to 2 pm now? As soon as the response to the application is matched, the reshuffle will take place

#Kolkata: The All India Banking Officers’ Confederation has again appealed to both the Center and the States to reduce the Bank Timing. AIBOC General Secretary Soumya Dutt said, “We are repeatedly appealing to the Center to expedite the declaration of our workers as Front Line Workers. Give us a booster dose.”

Our appeal to customers is, “We want to keep the service running. But please don’t come to the bank unless you need to. Get help through online services. “Sanjay Das, one of the leaders of the officers’ organization, said,” I have appealed to the Chief Minister again that the rate of infection is increasing day by day. Bank employees are being infected several times more because there has been no change in banking services. As a result, some bank branches have to be closed from time to time. An application has been made to the Chief Secretary five days ago and the Union Finance Minister has also been informed. “Like the last two times, special measures can be taken in the Corona situation so that banking services can be maintained even in the most difficult of circumstances.”

An application has been made on behalf of the organization. One is to restrict banking to special essential functions such as depositing, withdrawing money, checks, clearing checks and government business. Second, to keep the service running from 10am to 2pm. Thirdly, all banks deal with 50% of the people.

No good response was received from anyone regarding the allegations of the bank organization. Several bank employees lost their lives in the previous two waves. If this continues, there is a strong possibility that banking services will be in crisis in the coming days. So they have approached the Chief Minister again. Already, several branches of the bank have been closed in several places in the state, including the city of Kolkata. In some places it is not possible to provide all the services due to lack of proper staff.