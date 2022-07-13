Banned Carry Bag || Joint campaign of Kolkata Municipality and NCC on banned plastic carrier bags

#Kolkata: From July 1, all types of plastic carrybags below 75 microns have been shut down across the state, including Kolkata. The Kolkata Municipality has decided to launch a campaign to make the citizens of Kolkata aware. NCC will take part in the awareness campaign. Meanwhile, Kolkata Municipality Mayor Firhad Hakim had a meeting with NCC ADG rank officer Major General US Sengupta. At that meeting it was decided to carry out an awareness campaign to the effect that plastic varieties and carry bags below 75 microns have been banned in all the markets under Kolkata Municipality. Children of NCC cadre will take part in the campaign.

Accordingly, an awareness campaign on banned carry bags was launched in the morning at Chetla CIT Bazaar in Mayor Firad Hakim’s ward. NCC Associate Officer Lieutenant Viva Samaddar took part in it as Firhad Hakim himself was present. Awareness is being spread among the buyers and sellers in the market about the dangers of plastic carrybags below 75 microns. Cloth carrybags are handed over to the common people.

On the same day, Firhad Hakim said that awareness campaigns are being carried out in the markets with the initiative of Kolkata Municipality and NCC about the banned carrybags. The NCC has been tasked to monitor the markets under Kolkata Municipality. Everyone will be made aware through a week-long campaign. The mayor said action would be taken if a buyer or seller in a market later used such a banned carrybag. On behalf of the NCC, the associate officer said that the NCC is involved in various awareness campaigns and this time they will also run a campaign with this banned plastic carry bag. Although it started with Chetla Bazaar, in the coming days such campaigns will be run in markets like Lake Market, Goriyahat Bazar.

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: July 13, 2022, 15:03 IST

Tags: Firhad Hakim, Plastic ban