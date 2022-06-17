Bansdroni Case: Murder drama after grandfather’s death

#Kolkata: The story of Niranjan Palli’s two brothers seems to paint a picture of extreme reality. On Tuesday night, a man suddenly ran and told the on-duty police officer that he had killed his grandfather. Hearing that, the on-duty officer of Banshdroni police station rushed to Niranjan Palli’s rented rented house. Shubhashis Chakraborty says he wants to surrender by killing his grandfather Debashish Chakraborty with a pillow in his mouth.

The investigating officer went to the spot and was much surprised. It is seen that there is a bowl of water and a cloth bandage on the head next to the dead Debasish Chakraborty. There is not the slightest hint of a scuffle that usually ensues when you try to kill with a pillow in your face. Preliminary autopsy reports said Debasish died of cerebral hemorrhage. Investigators question why he says his brother killed? What is the benefit of working in jail for murder? Thousands of questions from the police about the extreme financial situation.

Shubhashis Chakraborty told the police that his grandfather’s instruction was to press the pillow after his death so that his brother could tell the story of the murder to the police. The police found out that before the death of the mother, the pension was the logistics of running the family, later after the death of the mother, the only source of the grandfather’s pension was fifteen thousand rupees for the two brothers. Dada Debashish Chakraborty was always thinking of what would happen to his unemployed brother after his grandfather’s death.

Police found out that after the death of his mother, Shubhashis jumped into the Ganges and tried to commit suicide. According to police sources, the police are making all arrangements for his daily food, keeping him at the police station and taking care of him. Even Banshdroni police station is thinking of arranging work for him as he has B-less qualification. Police will also seek the help of psychologists to alleviate the mental fatigue of Shubhashis Chakraborty.

