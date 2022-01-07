Bardhaman News: Infection is on the rise, the situation is terrible! Aren’t you a resident of ‘this’ place in the state?

# Growing: In the city of Burdwan, the number of daily corona attacks exceeded one hundred. In the last 24 hours, 139 people have been infected with Corona in Burdwan, the district headquarters of East Burdwan district. Experts fear a resurgence of group infections across the city. Corona attacks have been reported in all 35 wards of the city. The police administration municipality has started vigorous activities to prevent the infection. Arrests are going on in the area on the initiative of Burdwan Police Station. Residents without masks are being detained and taken to the police station. The administration is promoting that it is compulsory to wear a mask when going out of the house. Mike is also being promoted by the municipality to warn residents from morning till night.

In the last 24 hours, 361 people have been infected with corona in East Burdwan district. 139 of them are residents of Burdwan city. Six people were infected in the city on Wednesday. 29 people were infected on Tuesday. The district administration is very worried as the number of infections has increased more than 4 times in three days. District administration sources said that efforts will be intensified to make the residents aware. In the last 24 hours, 19 people have been infected in Memari municipality area. 17 people have been affected in Kalna municipality area. Besides, two coronas were attacked in Guskara municipality area and one in Katwa municipality area.

Not only in Burdwan city, 24 people in Burdwan No. 1 block and 12 people in Burdwan No. 2 block have been affected by Corona. 15 people have been infected with corona in Golsi No. 1 block. 10 people have been affected in the allowance block. 13 people have been infected with corona in Jamalpur block. Twelve people in the Memari number one block and 26 people in the Memari number two block have been affected by corona. 6 people have been infected with corona in Mangalkot block.

Five people have been affected in Block No. 1 of Purbasthali and three people in Block No. 2 of Purbasthali. 5 people have been infected with corona in Raina number one block. In Raina No. 2 block, 6 people were infected with corona. 13 people have been infected with corona in Jamalpur block. Seven people have been infected in Kalna No. 1 block and three in Kalna No. 2 block. One from Katwa No. 1 block, 4 corona from Katwa No. 2 block were infected.