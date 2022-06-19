Baruipur Death || Husband’s death! Then the wife made the final decision …

# Baruipur: Suicide wife 6 in husband’s grief The deceased was identified as Molly Basu, 45 The body was found hanging from a four-storey house behind the SDPO office at Ward Master Para, Te Baruipur 13. Suicide note 8 found It was written in the diary that no one was responsible for his death

Read more – IND vs SA: The hand of history making in front of the Panth, what will happen in Bangalore

According to local and police sources, the husband and wife lived on the fourth floor of the flat In the happy family of a childless couple, the black shadow of danger suddenly descends Premananda Bose was admitted to Baruipur Hospital on Saturday due to lung problems He died at night As soon as this news reached the ears, the wife was devastated Loneliness consumes 8 more There is no one else in the world So did the woman finish it all? The question arises

Upon receiving the news, Baruipur SDPO Indra Badan Jhar led police went to the spot Police recovered the body and sent it for autopsy Assumed to be suicide due to the death of her husband. When the report comes, the reason will be clear

Arpan Mondal

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: June 19, 2022, 13:27 IST

Tags: Baruipur, Suicide