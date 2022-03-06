Basantautsav starts in Kolkata with Amra Chitropremi as a brand mark today at Shyam Park

By Nitasha Dey:- When the world is in danger nature can’t even speak birds can’t sing Amra Chitropremi launched Basantautsav in presence of Smt.Sashi Panja ,Minister,Govt of West Bengal,Shri Mallar Ghosh,Shri Mallika Ghosh ,Singers of Kolkata,Shri Atyajyoti Mitra,President of Spondon,Team of Lensazation and so on today at Shyam Park.

More than 100s of Photographers,Models,Makeup artists get the chance to face each other after two and half years of strict lockdown due to Corona.

In this Basantautsav there was complete follow of COVID rules so that people can enjoy safely.

The total programme of today was designed,planned and managed by Shri Rajib Mukherjee & his team of Amra Chitropremi Facebook Group.