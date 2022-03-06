March 6, 2022

Basantautsav starts in Kolkata with Amra Chitropremi as a brand mark today at Shyam Park

28 mins ago admin

By Nitasha Dey:- When the world is in danger nature can’t even speak birds can’t sing Amra Chitropremi launched Basantautsav in presence of Smt.Sashi Panja ,Minister,Govt of West Bengal,Shri Mallar Ghosh,Shri Mallika Ghosh ,Singers of Kolkata,Shri Atyajyoti Mitra,President of Spondon,Team of Lensazation and so on today at Shyam Park.

More than 100s of Photographers,Models,Makeup artists get the chance to face each other after two and half years of strict lockdown due to Corona.

In this Basantautsav there was complete follow of COVID rules so that people can enjoy safely.

The total programme of today was designed,planned and managed by Shri Rajib Mukherjee & his team of Amra Chitropremi Facebook Group.

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Diamond Harbor student is going to get her Admit Card finally with the help of MP Abhishek Banerjee | MP Abhishek Banerjee – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Governor meets West Bengal Assembly speaker on live telecast of his speech tomorrow | ‘Black Out’ issue

4 hours ago admin

Dilip Ghosh: Locket expresses displeasure at BJP meeting, slanders Dilip Ghosh

6 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Basantautsav starts in Kolkata with Amra Chitropremi as a brand mark today at Shyam Park

28 mins ago admin

Diamond Harbor student is going to get her Admit Card finally with the help of MP Abhishek Banerjee | MP Abhishek Banerjee – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Governor meets West Bengal Assembly speaker on live telecast of his speech tomorrow | ‘Black Out’ issue

4 hours ago admin

Dilip Ghosh: Locket expresses displeasure at BJP meeting, slanders Dilip Ghosh

6 hours ago admin

West Bengal Weather: Is there no chance of rain now? Is it hot? Emergency forecast air office!

6 hours ago admin