Baul artist woman raped in Kolkata Bharadupura! Arrested within six hours of the allegations – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Allegations of rape in Kolkata at noon 7 A woman standing on the side of the road to escape the rain was dragged behind a bush with her face covered in serious allegations of rape, beatings and jewelery snatching. The incident took place near Kolkata station on Tuesday afternoon Police arrested the accused today

According to a police complaint, the 40-year-old Baul artist, a resident of Dakshin Dandi, was walking home on a road near Kolkata station after shopping at noon on Tuesday. That woman lives alone at home He made a living by singing Baul songs

When he was returning from the market on Tuesday afternoon, it was raining heavily He was forced to take shelter under a tent on the side of the road Allegedly, then a person suddenly attacked him He grabbed the woman by the scruff of the neck and dragged her into a nearby bed. It is alleged that the man beat the woman and raped her He even snatched some jewelry from the woman

Torture to reach home in Konom after the incident He also fell ill at home The victim lodged a written complaint with Ultodanga police station today After receiving the complaint, the police got the description of the accused’s face from the woman Within six hours, police arrested Dipu Dolui, a van driver by profession. After the arrest, the woman identified the accused After that, the police arrested him

According to Kolkata Police DC ESD Priyabrata Dey, the arrested man tortured the woman. He will be taken to court tomorrow The police also conducted medical examination of the woman

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: July 15, 2022, 19:28 IST

