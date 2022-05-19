The Consumer Health division of Bayer announced the expansion of their dermatology portfolio by bringing their anti-fungal solutions to India under the name Canesten®. Available in powder and cream formats, it offers anti-fungal properties that help prevent and treat skin infections. An easy-to-use solution, Canesten® is a full-cycle skin infection control formulation that provides relief from itching and halts the spread of infection.

Talking about the expansion, Sandeep Verma, Country Head, Bayer Consumer Heath India, said, “At Bayer, we are continuously working on our vision of making self-care accessible for all Indians. Women, especially those who lead a more active lifestyle, are prone to fungal skin infections in the hot-humid weather of India. Early symptom detection, diagnosis and treatment can provide relief, reduce the likelihood of recurrence, and improve their quality of life. To address this concern, we’ve brought our best global solution to India, that’s already trusted by millions of women worldwide. We want to encourage women to stop being uncomfortable and hiding fungal skin infections, rather treat them with Canesten®, and live their lives to the fullest.”

Available in 110 countries, a global market leader in anti-fungal solutions, the introduction of Canesten® in India highlights Bayer’s commitment to focus on bringing science-based solutions to consumers around the world, throughout all stages of life. With solutions like Canesten®, Bayer intends to address treatment of skin fungal infections among women, which tend to get ignored. Women usually disregard the first sign of discomfort from fungal infections, continuing to bear them and using home remedies to treat them. Talcum powder is a common household remedy for sweat, prickly heat, and rash in India, which women use without any conscious consideration or judgement of whether it provides the right cure or not. The communication planned by the Consumer Health division for Canesten® aims to combat this behaviour by encouraging the use of an expert solution.

Speaking about the Skin Infection Dr. Dinesh Hawelia, Dermatologist at Dr Hawelia’s Skin Clinic, Kolkata said, “Due to the hot, humid weather, heavy perspiration and lack of personal Hygiene, there is an increase in fungal infections during the summer and monsoon seasons and the number continues to climb each year. Prickly heat rashes and dry skin are also more common. Wear loose cotton garments and avoid wearing tight clothes, jeans, and shoes. Keep your nails short, don’t wear sweaty clothes for lengthy periods, and keep yourself dry. During the summer, try to stay clean and dry. Avoid using scented or chemical products on the affected region because they might irritate the skin and create rashes. It’s crucial to keep the skin dry, especially in places like the groin, armpits, and neck.

Highlighting the issue of vaginal hygiene Dr. Monica Saha, Gynecologist and Obstetrician based out of Kolkata said, “According to statistics, 70-75 percent of women will develop vaginal candidiasis at some point in their life. Vaginal candidiasis is the most frequent fungal infection during summer and monsoon due to the increased heat and humidity, causing intense itching of the vagina and external genitalia. It can also cause skin excoriation due to excessive scratching. Women should pay special attention to their vaginal hygiene during the warm and rainy seasons. You may have to spend the summer and monsoon in pain and discomfort if you do not act fast. Do not self-medicate; instead, consult an expert who can identify the problem and prescribe the proper treatment.”

Based on Bayer’s original research molecule Clotrimazole, the Canesten® range brings the required relief as it treats a wide spectrum of fungal skin infections.Canesten® anti-fungal dusting powder is used in the prevention,therapy and follow-up treatmentof superficial skinfungal infections and provides 5X relief vs. ordinary talcum powder from prickly heat, redness, skin irritation, itching, and fungal infection. Canesten® cream,provides relief from ringworm, jock itch, skin candidiasis, athlete’s foot, erythrasma and fungal nail infection, among other fungal skin infections. Canesten®S cream is used for treatment ofskin fungal infections with inflammatory lesions, while Canesten®V6 Tablets proves its effectiveness in the therapy of complicated vulvovaginal candidosis.

Canesten® dusting powder is available as 50g and 100g SKUs (Stock Keeping Units) while Canesten® cream is available in a 30g tube – all of which can be purchased as an OTC product across India.The other 2 SKUs, Canesten®S cream in 15gm tube and Canesten®V6 tablets can be purchased with a doctor’s prescription.