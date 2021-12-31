BCCI president will be released from hospital today after his omicron report came negetive – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Sourav Ganguly is getting today! According to hospital sources, the BCCI president will be released from the hospital this afternoon! His Omicron report came back negative.

Read more: Why sabyasachi grassroots? Dilip Ghosh answered! Confident about ‘Babul-hin’ Asansol?

Sourav’s physical condition was improving since yesterday. Doctors believe that the antibody cocktail given to him has worked a lot. Oxygen levels in the BCCI president’s room air are normal. For the last 3 days, Saurabh has not had a new fever. The cold and nausea that had been felt till Wednesday has also decreased a lot. Even a physical discomfort that was at work is no more. The BCCI president is watching this India-South Africa match on Thursday. Maharaj’s eyes are on the India-South Africa match all day long.

According to hospital sources, the Maharaja was a little upset as the phone kept ringing. The Prime Minister’s Office and the Chief Minister’s Office have already inquired about Sourav’s condition. Bollywood Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan has also called ‘Dada’.

Read more: New Year’s Eve, strictly at every metro station from morning

The news of Sourav Ganguly’s corona attack came to light last Monday night (December 26). On the same day, he was admitted to a private hospital in Alipore due to illness. He had been suffering from mild cold and cough for the last few days. He felt slightly ill during last Monday’s shooting. After that, Saurabh canceled the shooting and checked the corona twice. Twice the report came back positive.