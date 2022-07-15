Beck Bagan Bank Dacoiy CCTV footage found Man taking huge gold hiding in Helmet | Kg of gold in the toilet overnight! CCTV footage of Harhim robbery at Bekbagan Bank – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The incident of a private bank in Bekbagan caused a stir on Syed Amir Ali Avenue. On Wednesday, a complaint was lodged from a private bank in Bekbagan about theft within the bank. After the complaint was lodged, the interrogation was started by the authorities of the bank (Beck Bagan Bank Dacoity). Police found out that a man suddenly fell in front of the bank on Monday (Kolkata News).

It is well known that the bank (Beck Bagan Bank Dacoity) was closed at 5 pm like every day. He chose the toilet inside the bank as a safe place for the bank wrapped in CCTV camera. The accused remained in the toilet till 11 pm after the bank closed after 5 pm on Monday.

CCTV cameras (Kolkata News) showed the accused coming out of the toilet around 11 pm. With the opportunity to be alone in the closed bank, he went straight to the vault. Police officials are speculating that there was news of two and a half kg of gold being held hostage instead of a loan. From that advance news, the accused covered the black camera (Beck Bagan Bank Dacoity) in the CCTV camera in front of the vault.

The accused took 1.5 kg of gold from the specified place in the vault by obstructing the visibility of the CCTV camera. Police sources said the cutter was used to break the news vault, which can be seen on CCTV cameras. The accused stole the gold on Monday night and took shelter in a safe place toilet. The accused left the toilet ten minutes later after the bank opened at 8:50 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

According to police sources, the accused left the bank at 9 am wearing a mask and a helmet. Although the bank authorities or employees did not notice the day on Tuesday, the bank employees need gold again on Wednesday. As soon as he went to the vault on Wednesday, he saw that two and a half kg of gold had disappeared. The place where the gold was kept is broken, the news goes to the authorities.

After hearing the whole matter, the police saw the CCTV footage and became very clear about the incident. After the complaint was lodged on Wednesday, CCTV camera analysis and interrogation of bank employees continued throughout the day on Thursday. Police are still questioning several people in the investigation. The investigating officer of Koreya police station is also talking to the staff in charge of security and the staff in charge of the bank vault.

