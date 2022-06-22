Beer | West Bengal News: beer shows huge profit in Bengal 650 crore record sale in Summer 2022

#Kolkata: The state experienced a beer crisis in May. At that time, the officials of the excise department had estimated that record beer was going to be sold in the state. That assumption was practically sealed this time. The state made record earnings by selling beer during the hot summer months. According to the excise department, the excise department has sold about 45 lakh cases of beer in the last two months. Excise officials claim that such sales have not occurred at least in recent times. (Beer | West Bengal News)

The state also had a beer crisis last May. Complaints were heard from buyers and sellers that beer of more than one brand was not available. At that time, the state excise department was supplying beer to every place according to the quota. So that the sellers get the same amount of beer. However, beer shortages were observed in some places.

Read more: Earthquake shakes Afghanistan! At least 255 people are feared dead, Pakistan and India tremble!

Not only that, in some shops signboards saying ‘no beer’ were also seen hanging. But in the meantime, the record of beer sales at the beginning of this financial year is showing a huge profit to the excise department.

There are now about 4,500 beer shops across the state. According to the excise department, due to the severe beer crisis, a certain number of beers had to be supplied to these off-shops across the state. The state excise department had generated huge amount of revenue in the state in the last financial year. However, the excise department earned the most by selling local liquor. (Beer | West Bengal News)

Read more: The Commission’s big decision about the test! SET question paper will be in Bengali, soon notification …

However, the excise officials think that this year’s beer sales may surpass the previous record. However, beer supply has become normal since the end of May this season. That is the news according to the office. All in all, beer brought a huge amount of money to the excise department in the government treasury in the scorching heat in the state.

Somraj Banerjee