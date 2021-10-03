Before the counting of votes in Bhabanipur, the BJP candidate gave a letter to the Chief Justice and the Governor. Why? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Before the counting of votes in Bhabanipur (Bhabanipur Bypoll Results 2021), BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal wrote a letter to the Acting Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, the Governor and the Commissioner of Police of Kolkata. At the same time, he also gave letters to the OCs of all the police stations in Bhabanipur assembly constituency The BJP candidate fears that political violence will start as soon as the vote count in Bhabanipur is over.

Priyanka Tibrewal said this on the morning of the counting of votes in Bhabanipur (Bhabanipur assembly election results 2021). The BJP candidate said that the Trinamool could attack the BJP leaders and workers in Bhabanipur as soon as the vote is over. That is why he has sent letters to the Acting Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, the Governor, the Commissioner of Police of Kolkata and the OCs of all the police stations in Bhabanipur.

Priyanka Tibrewal said, ‘Trinamool is jealous even if it wins, even if it loses That is what we have seen in the past I fear that this will happen in Bhabanipur too That is why I wrote the letter. ‘

However, Trinamool has accused the BJP candidate of making the allegations unfounded and propaganda State Transport Minister and top Trinamool leader Firhad Hakim said, “The BJP is spreading such propaganda all over the country to discredit Bengal and the Trinamool. There will be no post-election violence anywhere We will celebrate, play Abir, eat sweets If there is no BJP in Bhabanipur, then how can there be violence? ‘

Incidentally, Priyanka Tibrewal, a lawyer by profession, had filed a lawsuit in the Calcutta High Court alleging attacks on BJP workers across the state after the state assembly elections. This was also one of the reasons for choosing him as a candidate in Bhabanipur Even before the results of the polls were announced in Bhabanipur, the BJP candidate was vocal in his allegations of post-poll violence