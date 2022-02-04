Begging children with sleeping pills! This picture is being caught on the traffic signal of the city – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Earnings with small children have made a comeback on the streets of Kolkata. According to the organizations that work with children, most of the women carrying babies are taking sleeping pills. Such an assumption. As a result, even in the hustle and bustle of the city, children are often drowsy in their laps. That is why children have no need to eat.

In addition to the various signals in the city in particular, a number of women were seen begging with newborn babies near the Dharmatala signal. When asked where these children come from or who the baby is, they answer in very bad language. Allegations of child begging have been raised many times before. Children could be seen changing hands at Sealdah or Howrah stations. At times, that tendency was greatly reduced.

But slowly this trend is increasing again. A private vehicle coming from the direction of Shialdar stopped at the signal in front of Dharmatala. As is customary, a woman seeks the help of a man sitting in a car with a sleeping child in her arms. The man looked at the woman in surprise for a while and asked, “Whose child is this?” Why is the baby asleep? The woman scolded the man in obscene language, raised the child’s head in such a way that the child fell asleep again with a light look.

As the man looked around and was about to report to the police, the woman crossed the road and started walking to the other side. The man of good sense got out of the car. As soon as the signal turned green, he was forced to leave the car. Although his identity was not known, he said he lived in Sodpur. The government provides a considerable amount of money to the lower class citizens throughout the month through various projects. Even so, owning one is still beyond the reach of the average person. In this way the cycle of earning money is increasing again in Calcutta. According to the doctors, if they fall asleep with sleeping pills in this way, these children will be mentally depressed from a very young age. If necessary, he will commit a crime to raise money for drugs.

Published by:Debalina Datta First published: February 05, 2022, 00:21 IST

Tags: Bangla News, Kolkata