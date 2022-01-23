Beleghata Dacoity Case: Robbers at lawyer’s house pretending to be clients! Terrible incident in Beleghata

#Kolkata: The shocking news of a robbery on Suresh East Road in Beleghata police station area on Friday came to light. The four accused broke into the lawyer’s house on the pretext of meeting lawyer Sion Mukherjee. Robbery at gunpoint.

Beleghata police station is investigating after this incident. After the arrest of the four accused on Sunday, it was learned that the accused came to the house on the pretext of seeking legal advice from the lawyer and tied the face and hands of each member of the family and grabbed everything. The miscreants hit Kalyan Babu and his son Sion with the butt of a gun after threatening them with a gun.

The accused fled the house with one lakh rupees in cash and silver jewelery along with gold. Investigators have long watched on various CCTV cameras, with several people keeping an eye on the lawyer’s home to make the plan a reality.

Beleghata investigators received information from undercover sources that one of the accused, Rup Bahadur, had covered his body in Kasba. As soon as the first accused was reached, Beleghata police station found three more accused. However, investigators believe that more than four people were involved in the incident. Investigators have found out that the body was found outside the state immediately after the incident.

The Beleghata police station is seeking custody of the four accused, who were produced in the Sealdah court on Sunday. The Sealdah court remanded him in police custody till the 3rd of next month. Although no cash or jewelery has been recovered so far.

Meanwhile, sections 395 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code have been added to the list. The investigator seeks progress in the investigation by adding clauses such as robbery and conspiracy. Besides, Beleghata police station wants to reach the fugitive accused outside this state. The locals were surprised at the incident that took place in the evening at the lawyer’s house.

First published: January 23, 2022, 18:30 IST

