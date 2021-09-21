Bengal attains new milestone by successfully conducting Eastern India’s first lung transplant

Medica Superspecialty Hospital, the largest chain of private hospital chain in Eastern India has set a new benchmark in organ transplant by successfully conducting Eastern India’s first Lung transplant. The double lung transplant in Medica Superspecialty Hospital has taken place on 20th September and has been carried out on Mr. Dipak Halder aged 46 years who was suffering from COVID – 19 and was on ECMO support. The lung was brought to Medica Superspecialty Hospital from Surat, Gujarat by air ambulance. The transplant was conducted under the auspices of Cardiac Surgery and Cardiac Critical Care team of Medica comprising of Dr Kunal Sarkar, Dr Saptarshi Roy, Dr Arpan Chakraborty, Dr Dipanjan Chatterjee, Dr Mrinal Bandhu Das, Dr Tripti Talapatra, Dr Ashutosh Samal, Dr Soumyajit Chest X ray before lung transplantGhosh, Dr Shravan Kumar, Dr Writuparna Das, Dr Saibal Si, Dr Hirak Suvra Majumder, Mr. Deblal Pandit, Mr. Saibal Tripathy & Mr. Soumalya Mitra. Medica is Eastern India’s only private facility to perform transplants for Heart, Lung, Pancreas, Liver all under one roof.

Mr. Dipak Halder, the recipient of the lung is a resident of Kolkata and IT professional was affected with severe Covid pneumonia and was transferred to Medica Superspecialty Hospital, Kolkata on 09/06/2021. VV-ECMO was initiated but his lung condition did not improve even after more than 90 days on ECMO support. He was enlisted for Lung transplant in consultation with his relatives.

Mr. Halder was registered on National Organ and Tissue Transplant organization (NOTTO) and Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (ROTTO). The lungs were collected through National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO) from United Green Hospital, Surat, Gujarat, who had done all counselling for Multi-organ Donation. Late Manish Shah, the organ donor was 52 years, suffered from Acute Myocardial Infarction and declared as brain death on 20th September. Donate life NGO from Surat, extended their support during this process.

A 7-member team from Medica Superspecialty Hospital including doctors and staff left from Kolkata to Surat to assess lungs after assessment. Lungs was suitable for recipient and was retrieved at 6:20pm on 20/09/21. Lung was airlifted and reached Kolkata by at 9:40pm on an Indigo flight. Kolkata Police graciously arranged green corridor for smooth coordination. Soon after reaching hospital Bilateral Lung transplant started. The critical operation was conducted for 7 hours, and patient is in Critical care on VV-ECMO. ECMO support must be maintained for a few days after Lung Transplantation.

Chest X ray after lung transplant

Dr. Kunal Sarkar, Senior Vice Chairman, Senior Cardiac Surgeon & Head (Medica Institute of Cardiac Sciences) commented, “Lung transplant in Covid patient is very high risk and challenging procedure. Post Covid lung transplant is one of the most stringent surgical challenges. Our team was equal to the task. We have covered some distance, but still have quite some way to go.”

Dr. Arpan Chakrabarty and Dr. Dipanjan Chatterjee opined, "Having the experience of running the largest ECMO program of India, and all of Asia, Medica is very familiar with the difficulties of severe Covid. For those who do not respond on ECMO, Lung transplant is an option. We hope that makes a satisfactory recovery''.

Commenting on the new achievement, Dr Alok Roy, Chairman, Medica Group of Hospitals and Chair FICCI Health Services Committee said, “A life has kindled another life. It is a great achievement for Bengal to conduct the first lung transplant and put the State on the national map. Patience of the patient and his family, who braved the incessant difficulties, and finally saw through the transplant, is praiseworthy., who, despite the looming danger of COVID-19 infection, had agreed for the surgery. We are humbled by the opportunity. We heartily extend our gratitude and sincere condolences to Late Manish Shah and his family for willing to donate the lungs offering a new lease of life to our patient here at Medica. We are also thankful to United Green Hospital Surat, Donate Life, NGO, Surat, Indigo, CISF, Kolkata Police, Bidhannagar Police, Surat Airport, CISF, Surat Police, NOTTO and ROTTO and to all the support staffs of Medica Hospital. We extend our sincere thanks to the Government of West Bengal for giving the Transplant program so much thrust and making the citizens aware about organ donation. .

About Medica Group of Hospitals:

Medica Group of Hospitals, one of the major and fast-growing chains of hospitals in Eastern India today, has built and managed numerous healthcare facilities across the Eastern region over the past few years. The healthcare chain launched its operations with Medica North Bengal Clinic (MNBC) in Siliguri in 2008 and soon followed up with its flagship Hospital – Medica Superspecialty Hospital (MSH) – in Kolkata in 2010. The group has footprints in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, and Assam.