#Kolkata: As soon as Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh returned to the grassroots, the BJP started talking about defectors again. Who is the subject of practice after Arjun? Naturally, the names of Saumitra Khan, an MP from Bishnupur and Locket Chattopadhyay from Hooghly, and Khagen Murmur, an MP from Maldar are coming up in this speculation. The names of the MLAs were not discussed but were kept up for the time being. Informed quarters think that Soumitra’s weight in the list is a bit heavier than others.

According to Gerua Shibir, Soumitra’s track record is the reason. In a nutshell, everyone will remember the various stories of the “rebel” Soumitra at various times. Sometimes he fired cannons against the state leadership with the Youth Morcha Committee. Sometimes he suddenly left the party’s WhatsApp group. With threats, he again settled the dispute in the soft heat and joined the party program.

Soumitra left Ghasful Shibir holding Mukul Roy’s hand and enrolled in Padma Shibir. Birbhum MPs Anupam Hazra and Soumitra Khani are the oldest among the BJP-affiliated grassroots. Although Soumitra won from Bishnupur after fighting in many adversities, he did not give up even in the fate of Anupam. But, Soumitra has got important positions like state president of the party’s youth front. Although he brought success to the party and the front by campaigning like Lalbazar in his time, he could not become a minister at the center.

Soumitra did not hold back any regrets about it. But, this time a little different. Soumitra is nowhere in rebellion. Rather, on the Arjun issue, he softly remarked to the Barrackpore MP that Arjun Singh was politically dead. Even then, what a surprise! He is the centerpiece in the speculation of returning home from the team. Rumors close to Soumitra say that this is actually a kind of “game”. Sukant, Shuvendura must have seen some signs in Soumitra’s recent behavior, or they did not want to take any more risks after the departure of MPs like former BJP MP, Union Minister Babul Supriya or Arjun Singh.

However, after that secret meeting on Wednesday, Soumitra is back in his old form. After a party function at the state office today, Soumitra has once again set the tone against Mamata and Abhishek. Critics say that in private talks, the BJP leadership baited Soumitra to become the leader of the party’s workers’ organization. And, to put it bluntly, at this moment, it would not be politically prudent for him to leave the post of BJP MP and write his name in the grassroots.

Shuvendu Adhikari has promised to take Soumitra to his parliamentary constituency and hold a procession together to cut off his swing. According to the political circles, this is a strategy of killing two birds with one stone. Pouring water into the rumors about him inside the party and giving a message to the grassroots. However, he is the only one who knows what kind of rice Soumitra will give to the BJP. But, those who know Soumitra a little, say, Soumitra has started measuring water. Soumitra understands that it is time to pay the chess installment. When the team wants to give him importance to keep him important, it would not be right to miss that opportunity.

First published: May 26, 2022, 09:46 IST

