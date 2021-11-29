Bengal Bjp: As a result of repeated failures, this time Bengal BJP in new formula to find candidates in Kolkata pre-poll

#Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress and the Left Congress (KMC Elections 2021) have also announced the list of candidates for the Calcutta Pre-Vote. The state’s main opposition party, the BJP, has not yet announced its name in the situation. The state leadership of the BJP has already held several meetings on the issue. According to sources, the name has been finalized in the meeting on Sunday. That is why Gerua Shibir is going to publish the list of candidates for Kolkata Municipal Election 2021 on Monday.

But what is the importance of the BJP in the selection of candidates in this election? In fact, the BJP gave tickets to the grassroots leaders and stars in the Assembly polls. But the result was the opposite. After losing again, many leaders have returned to the grassroots. So this time the BJP is relying on the old cadres to field candidates in the Kolkata by-elections.

BJP state president Sukant Majumder said, “Our list of candidates includes educated people, lawyers and ex-servicemen. But this time we are relying on the old staff of the team. They are the party’s assets, “said Rahul Sinha, a former central secretary of the party. In his words, “Women and youth are being given priority in the list of candidates. Besides, representatives from all walks of life will be on the list of candidates.

From assembly elections to by-elections, in each case the BJP is releasing a list of candidates after all the parties. The Kolkata Pur election was no exception. Besides, the BJP had approached the court opposing the state’s decision on the referendum. The hearing of that case is also on Monday. Therefore, the BJP has been a bit late in preparing for the by-elections. But this time the list of candidates has to be announced. Because next Wednesday is the last day to submit nominations.