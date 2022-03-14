Bengal BJP | Assembly: bjp walk out from west bengal assembly over councilors murder

#Kolkata: The tragic deaths of two councilors in Jhalda and Panihati have caused a stir in the assembly since the beginning of the session on Monday. BJP MLA Manoj Orao also mentioned the murder of two councilors in the session. In this context, he complained about the deplorable state of law and order in the state. Later, Trinamool’s Tajmul Hossain also drew attention to the murder of Panihati councilor.

The main opposition BJP has been vocal since the beginning of the day, accusing the state of deteriorating law and order in the murder of two newly elected councilors of the two parties on the same day. Opposition groups called for the beleagured PM to resign during the West Bengal Assembly session on Monday. He made no statement. This angered the BJP MLAs (Bengal BJP | Assembly). They complained that the people’s representatives also do not have protection. After the protest, the MLAs of Gerua Shibir (Bengal BJP | Assembly) walked out of the assembly session. Outside the assembly, they protested with posters with pictures of the two slain MLAs. The BJP started chanting slogans about Panihati and Jhalda outside the assembly.

BJP’s Shankar Ghosh said, “Yesterday we saw a grim picture. Two elected representatives have been brutally killed in the state. As the chairmen of the various boards of the state are to be completed this week. We request the police minister to come to the house and make a statement.”

Two councilors were killed in two separate incidents in different parts of the state on Sunday. The first is in Jhalda of Purulia, the second is in Kharadha of North 24 Parganas. A Congress councilor was killed in Jhalda, while a Trinamool councilor (TMC councilor) was shot dead by a super killer from Point Blank range in Kharadha. The BJP MLAs have publicly alleged that the twin murders took place in one day due to allegations of deteriorating law and order in the state.

