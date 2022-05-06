Bengal Bjp: Battlefield Kashipur, Atin Ghosh’s demand blows up the BJP! Dwarstha High Court

#Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a state visit. He also lashed out at the grassroots in the wake of the post-poll attack on BJP workers. But in the meantime, there was an uproar in Kashipur over the rescue of the hanging body of a BJP Yuva Morcha leader. The hanging body of 26-year-old Arjun Chaurasia was recovered from an abandoned house in Kashipur railway quarter.

The whole area has become turbulent. Banga BJP leaders have already reached the spot. It is even rumored that Amit Shah can go to Kashipur directly from Kolkata airport. A welcome ceremony for the Union Home Minister was to be held at the airport. But that event has also been canceled. In this situation, Trinamool MLA Atin Ghosh had to go to the area and face protests.

However, the Trinamool has also come out with the BJP’s counter-demand. Atin claims that Arjun Chaurasia worked for the Trinamool in the last assembly elections. Her father used to go to Congress. However, the BJP is reluctant to accept the demands of the grassroots. They claimed that Arjun was an active BJP activist in the area. Arjun was especially responsible for the bike procession in the area.

Read more: Why is Amit Shah going to Sourav’s house? The speculation started with Dilip Ghosh’s comment

Meanwhile, Kashipur BJP activist Arjun Chaurasia’s mother claimed that he had been killed. Allegedly, when Arjun’s body was recovered in Chitpur, his feet were stuck on the floor.

Read more: Bangla in the face of storm again, emergency meeting is being held in Navanne! What are you talking about?

Arjun went missing yesterday afternoon. In this situation, the Chief Justice has been asked to intervene on an urgent basis. An application has been made to save the body without conducting an autopsy. The Chief Justice Division Bench has also given permission for public interest litigation. He was ordered to file a case and come at two in the afternoon.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: May 06, 2022, 13:35 IST

Tags: Bengal BJP, TMC