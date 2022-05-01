Bengal Bjp: Bengal BJP resignation wave, explosive allegations of corruption! Aiming at whom?

# Barasat: A total of 15 people, including a member of the state committee of the BJP’s Barasat organizing district and a district co-president, resigned. What is the reason for resignation? Those leaders claim that they have taken this decision in protest of keeping relatives of the party. The resignations claim that in the recent municipal elections, a large amount of money has been transacted in exchange for giving tickets to the candidates. The party lost in 104 municipal wards in the district as eligible candidates did not get tickets.

The leaders complained that the matter was not resolved even after informing the top leaders of the state BJP. So they resigned. Although 15 leaders have resigned, they are not leaving the party. On the other hand, they demanded the expulsion of Barasat district president Tapas Mitra. Despite the demands of Tapas Mitra, president of the Barasat organizing district, he did not run for office in exchange for any money. He alleged that attempts were being made to discredit him by contacting the leaders of the ruling party. He also said that he would step down if he could prove that he was a candidate for money.

Recently, the BJP’s domestic quarrel also came to light in Murshidabad. The two BJP leaders sought resignation from the party post, expressing anger against the district leadership. Earlier, Murshidabad BJP MLA Gauri Shankar Ghosh, Bahrampur MLA Subrata Maitra and two other members of the state committee also resigned from the BJP. According to the political circles, the way the protests are taking shape in the districts, the BJP is gradually being cornered in the state! Their organization has fallen on deaf ears.

Recently, the BJP has also lost in the by-elections of two centers in Bengal. The BJP has lost its stronghold in Asansol. They have reached the third place in Baliganj. In this situation, the quarrel within the party has intensified again. The leadership within the party is in question. Many are venting their anger against the district leadership as well as the state leadership. BJP all-India president JP Nadda recently met former state president Dilip Ghosh to understand the party’s overall picture in West Bengal.

