Bengal BJP || Bengal BJP, tool ‘call center’ in recruitment drive ahead of Panchayat-Lok Sabha

Venkateswara Lahiri, Kolkata: The goal was to increase membership. Ahead of the assembly polls in Ekush, the Bengal BJP emphasized on the campaign to recruit members through missed calls. However, in the search of the party, the picture of BJP’s ‘desperation’ has come to the fore. Such is the news from BJP sources. Many of those who became members of the ocher camp in Bengal through missed calls after the 2019 results have no connection with the party at present. Many heavyweight leaders have left the BJP. Along with that, many workers-supporters have also left the party. Bengal BJP is uncomfortable with this. Panchayat elections are ahead. And then the Lok Sabha. After the missed call, now BJP’s ‘tool’ call center.

Bengal BJP is going to start a new campaign to increase the number of members in Bengal by using information technology. According to the political circles, the BJP is practically in a shambles in Bengal at present. To deal with this situation, Gerua Shibir is choosing a new means of membership growth. According to BJP sources, this member recruitment campaign will continue on telephone and social media. Several central leaders, including Smriti Irani, are already campaigning in different parts of Bengal for the purpose of public relations. Also this time Bharsa call center. In order to strengthen the organization and to win the hearts of the people of Bengal, central leaders are coming to Bengal for lunch, ‘expatriation’ program, booth empowerment etc. are being campaigned in various ways. This time, information technology is one of the trusts of the Bengal BJP. According to Gerua Shibir, there has been an unprecedented response in the last few days to the membership drive using IT as a tool. Padma Shibir is optimistic about getting a response through this new medium.

However, the BJP leadership claims, ‘Many activist supporters have distanced themselves from the party due to the extreme violence of the ruling party after the results of the assembly polls. And the thrust of the ruling party, ‘no matter how zealous they are to increase their membership, the people of Bengal are with Mamata Banerjee, it will be proved again in the polls’.

Venkateswara Lahiri

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: July 17, 2022, 17:34 IST

Tags: Bengal BJP, BJP